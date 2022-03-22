Join Indian Army 2022: Apply for NCC special entry scheme, details here

Indian Army has invited applications from candidates to apply for NCC special entry scheme. Candidates who want to apply for grant of Short Service Commission in Indian Army can apply online through the official site of Indian Army on joinindianarmy.nic.in. The last date to apply for the scheme is till April 13, 2022.

Candidates must note that they can appear for ONLY one of the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview, either SSC (NT)-116 Course (Oct 2022) /SSC (NT) (Women)-30 Course (Oct 2022) as CDSE candidate OR NCC (Spl) Entry-52 Course (Oct 2022). Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

NCC Men: 50 Posts

NCC Women: 5 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have degree of a recognised University or equivalent with aggregate of minimum 50% marks taking into account marks of all the years. The age limit of the candidate should be between 19 to 25 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of two stage- Stage I and Stage II. Those who clear Stage I will go to Stage II. Those who fail in stage I will be returned on the same day. Duration of SSB interview is five days. Merit list will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained by the candidate at SSB interview.

