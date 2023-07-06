Indian Army has invited applications for NCC Special Entry 55 Course commencing from April 2024. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Join Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Join Indian Army 2023: Apply for 55 NCC Special Entry Scheme at joinindianarmy.nic.in

This recruitment drive will fill up 55 posts in the organization. The registration process was started on July 5 and will end on August 3, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

NCC Men: 50 posts

NCC Women: 5 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification

For NCC 'C' Certificate Holders: Candidates should have degree of a recognized University or equivalent with aggregate of minimum 50% marks taking into account marks of all the years. Those studying in final year are also allowed to apply provided they have secured minimum 50% aggregate marks in the first two/ three years of three/ four degree course respectively.

For Wards of Battle Casualties of Indian Army Personnel: Candidates should have degree of a recognized university or equivalent with aggregate of minimum 50% marks taking into account marks of all the years.

The age limit of the candidates should be between 19 to 25 years as on January 1, 2023 (born not earlier than January 2, 1999 and not later than January 1, 2005).

Selection Process

Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Army) reserves the right for shortlisting of applications, without assigning any reason. Only shortlisted eligible candidates will undergo SSB at Selection Centres, Allahabad (Uttar Pradesh), Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Bangalore (Karnataka) and Jalandhar (Punjab). Candidates will be put through two stage selection procedure. Those who clear Stage I will go to Stage II. Those who fail in stage I will be returned on the same day. Merit list will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained by the candidate at SSB interview.

