Join Indian Coast Guard 2023: Registration for 71 Asst CDT posts begins Jan 25

Indian Coast Guard will recruit candidates for Assistant Commandant posts. Eligible candidates can apply for Assistant Commandant - General Duty, Commercial Pilot Licence (Cpl-Ssa), Technical (Engineering & Electrical/Electronics) & Law For 01/2024 Batch through the official site of Indian Coast Guard at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 71 posts in the organisation. The registration process will begin on January 25, 2023 and will close on February 9, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

General Duty: 40 posts

CPL: 10 posts

Tech: 20 posts

Law: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection of Officer Recruits is based on an all India order of merit which is based on the performance of candidate in various stages (I – V) of examination (explained in detail below) and the number of vacancies available for the post. Clearing of Stage I, II, III, IV and V is compulsory for recruitment in ICG.

Application Fees

Candidates (except SC/ST candidates, who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs.250/- through online mode by using net banking or by using Visa/Master/Maestro/RuPay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI.

Detailed Notification Here

