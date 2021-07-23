Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Join Indian Navy 2021: Last date today to apply for 350 Sailor for MR posts

Indian Navy will close down the registration process for Sailor for MR posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Indian Navy on joinindiannavy.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 09:12 AM IST
Indian Navy will close down the registration process to apply for Sailor for MR posts on July 23, 2021. Candidates who want to Join Indian Navy 2021 has Sailor can apply online through the official site of Indian Navy on joinindiannavy.gov.in. The registration process was started on July 17, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 350 posts in the organisation.

For the total of 350 vacancies, approximately 1750 candidates will be called for written examination and Physical Fitness Test (PFT). The cut off marks for appearing in written examination may vary from state to state.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed the Matriculation Examination from the Boards of School Education recognised by Ministry of Education, Govt. of India. Aspirants should be born between April 1, 2001 to September 30, 2004. To apply for the same, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Join Indian Navy 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of Join Indian Navy on joinindiannavy.gov.in.

• Click on login link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and fill in the application form for Sailor for MR posts.

• Press submit and your application has been submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

