Join Indian Navy 2021: Last date today to apply for Sailor posts

Indian Navy will close down the registration process for Sailor posts. Eligible candidates who still have not applied for the post can apply online through the official site of the Indian Navy on joinindiannavy.gov.in. The registration process was started on December 10, 2021.

Candidates of North East, J&K, Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep and Minicoy Islands can apply till January 1, 2022. To apply for the post candidates should be 10+2 qualified in any stream or equivalent examination for both Direct Entry Petty Officer and Senior Secondary Recruit.

Join Indian Navy 2021: How to apply

Candidates can follow these simple steps to apply online.

Visit the official site of Indian Navy on joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Click on Sailor posts available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register online.

Enter the login details and register.

Your application form will be available.

Download the application form and fill it.

Send the application form and other related documents to the address given below.

The Secretary, Indian Navy Sports Control Board, Integrated Headquarters Of Ministry Of Defence (Navy) 7th Floor, Chankya Bhawan, New Delhi 110 021.

Deserving candidates would be called to appear for trials at designated Naval Centers. The candidates qualifying trials will undergo medical examination at INS Hamla, Mumbai. The offer of enrolment will be forwarded to the selected candidates only, which will be strictly determined by requirement in particular sports disciplines and availability of vacancies.