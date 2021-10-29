Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Join Indian Navy 2021: Registration for 300 Sailor (MR) posts begins today

Indian Navy to recruit candidates for Sailor (MR) posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the direct link given below. 
Published on Oct 29, 2021 07:42 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Indian Navy will start the registration process for Sailor (MR) posts from October 29 onwards. Candidates who want to apply for Sailor posts can apply online through the official site of Indian Navy on joinindiannavy.gov.in. The registration process will end on November 2, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 300 posts in the organization. 

For the total of 300 vacancies, approximately 1500 candidates will be called for written exam and physical fitness test. The cut-off marks for appearing in written exam may vary from state to state, read the official notification available on the employment news. 

Join Indian Navy 2021: How to apply 

Class 10 pass candidates born between April 1, 2002 and March 31, 2005 are eligible for this recruitment. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of Indian Navy on joinindiannavy.gov.in.
  • Click on candidate login link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

