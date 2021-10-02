Join Indian Navy 2021: Registration for Cadet Entry Scheme begins, apply for 35 posts

Indian Navy has invited applications from candidates to apply for Cadet Entry Scheme. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the scheme through the official site of Indian Navy on joinindiannavy.gov.in. The last date to apply for the scheme is till October 10, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 35 posts.

Applications are invited from Unmarried male candidates to join the prestigious Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala for a four year B. Tech degree course under the 10+2 (B. Tech) Cadet Entry Scheme for following branches:- (a) Education Branch (b) Executive & Technical Branch, read the official notification. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Education Branch 5 Posts

Executive and Technical Branch 30 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have passed Senior Secondary Examination (10+2 Pattern) or its equivalent examinations from any Board with at least 70% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) and at least 50% marks in English (either in Class X or Class XII). Candidates should be born between July 2, 2002 to January 1, 2005.

Selection Process

The selection process includes shortlisting of applications for SSB based on JEE (Main) All India Rank (AIR) - 2021. SSB interviews for short listed candidates will be scheduled at Bangalore / Bhopal/ Kolkata/ Visakhapatnam from Oct – Nov 21. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the interview round.

Detailed Notification