Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Join Indian Navy through JEE Main Score 2021: Apply for Cadet Entry Scheme
employment news

Join Indian Navy through JEE Main Score 2021: Apply for Cadet Entry Scheme

Indian Navy will recruit candidates for Cadet Entry Scheme. Candidates who have appeared for JEE (Main) - 2021 (for B.E/ B. Tech) exam can apply for the scheme.
Join Indian Navy through JEE Main Score 2021: Apply for Cadet Entry Scheme(ANI)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 10:05 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Indian Navy has invited applications from candidates to apply for 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme. Candidates who want to apply online for the scheme can apply through the official site of the Indian Navy on joinindiannavy.gov.in. The last date to apply for the scheme is till February 8, 2022. 

Candidates who have appeared for JEE (Main) - 2021 (for B.E/ B. Tech) exam can apply for the scheme. This recruitment drive will fill up 35 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details

  • Education Branch: 5 Posts
  • Executive and Technical Branch: 30 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who have passed Senior Secondary Examination (10+2 Pattern) or its equivalent examinations from any Board with at least 70% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) and at least 50% marks in English (either in Class X or Class XII) can apply for the scheme. Candidates should be born between January 2, 2003 to July 1, 2005 to apply. 

&lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification Here&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

Selection process

Shortlisted candidates will be informed about their selection for SSB interview on their E-mail or through SMS as provided by candidates in their application form. Candidates are advised not to change mobile number and e-mail ID till the selection process is complete. SSB interviews for shortlisted candidates will be scheduled at Bangalore/ Bhopal/ Kolkata/ Visakhapatnam from Mar – Apr 2022.

RELATED STORIES

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian navy jee mains sarkari naukri
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Covid-19 cases in India
Mouni Roy
Uttarakhand assembly election
RRB results Protest
Air India
Election 2022 Live updates
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP