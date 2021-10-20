JPSC: Application for assistant director/Senior Scientific Officer ends today

The application process to fill vacancies for Assistant Director and Senior Scientific Officer (SSO) in Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) will end on October 20. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of JPSC at www.jpsc.gov.in. Candidates can submit the examination fee by October 21.

JPSC recruitment 2021 vacancy details:

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 49 vacancies of Assistant Director and Senior Scientific Officer.

JPSC recruitment eligibility criteria: Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details on the official website of JPSC at the notification given below.

Here is the direct link to apply for vacancies of Assistant Director and Senior Scientific Officer.

JPSC recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of JPSC at www.jpsc.gov.in

On the homepage click the online application tab

Click on the “Click Here for New Registration” button

Fill in all your personal details required in the online application.

Upload scanned copies of all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

After the submission of the online application form, candidates have to post the hard copy of the online application form along with the required documents at the commission's office by October 27.