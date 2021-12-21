JPSC Combined Civil Services Main Exam 2021 dates released, notice here

Jharkhand Public Service Commission has released JPSC Combined Civil Services Main Exam 2021 dates. The examination will be conducted from January 28 to January 30, 2021. Candidates can check the exam dates through the official site of JPSC on jpsc.gov.in.

The main exam comprises of written and interview for selection of candidates for the various services and posts. The written exam will consist of 6 papers and the selection list for the interview test shall be prepared on the basis of the total marks obtained in Papers II to VI subject scoring minimum qualifying marks i.e., 30 in Paper I and minimum qualifying marks in aggregate as prescribed.

Main exam date notice

JPSC Combined Civil Services Main Exam 2021: How to download notice

Candidates who want to appear for the main exam can download the official notice by following these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of JPSC on jpsc.gov.in.

Click on JPSC Combined Civil Services Main Exam 2021 date link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates will be able to check the dates.

Download the notice and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The main exam will comprise of 950 marks and interview test will comprise of 100 marks. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JPSC.