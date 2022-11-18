JSSC recruitment 2022: Last date to apply extended for 711 ITO posts
JSSC has extended the deadline to apply for Jharkhand Industrial Training Officers Competitive Examination.
The application deadline for the Jharkhand Industrial Training Officers Competitive Examination, or JIIOCE 2022, has been extended by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply till December 2 at jssc.nic.in.
JSSC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 711 vacancies of Industrial Training Officers.
JSSC recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹100 for UR (Unreserved),EWS,EBC-I, BC-II candidates. For SC, ST candidates the application fee is ₹50.
JSSC recruitment 2022: How to apply
Visit official website jssc.nic.in
On the homepage click om ‘Application form’ and click on apply link for Jharkhand Industrial Training Officers Competitive Examination-2022
Click on ‘NEW REGISTRATION’ and complete application
Upload documents, pay fee and submit form
Keep the hard copy of future reference.