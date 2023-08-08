JSSC to close online applications for JITOCE 2023 tomorrow; apply now on jssc.nic.in

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) will close the online application process for the Jharkhand Industrial Training Officer Competitive Examination (JITOCE) 2023 tomorrow, August 9. Interested candidates can apply for Vacancies on the official website jssc.nic.in. The application correction window will be open from August 15 to 17, 2023.

JSSC to close online applications for JITOCE 2023 tomorrow; apply at jssc.nic.in

This recruitment drive is being held to fill around 900 Jharkhand Industrial Training Officer posts.

The examination fee is 100 RS (Indian Rupees) for UR (Unreserved), EWS, EBC-I, BC-II. The application fee is ₹50 for SC and ST candidates.

JSSC JITOCE 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at jssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click application link

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

