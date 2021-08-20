Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Apply for 387 posts

Karnataka Police will recruit candidates for Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply online for the posts through the official site of Karnataka Police on rec21.ksp-online.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 03:44 PM IST
Karnataka Police has invited applications from candidates to apply for Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Karnataka Police on rec21.ksp-online.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till September 6, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 387 posts in the organization.

The last date for payment of application fees is till September 8, 2021. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application August 19, 2021
Closing date of application September 6, 2021
Last date for payment of fees September 8, 2021 

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should possess PUC, 12th Class (12th Std-CBSE, 12th Std-ICSE, 12th Std-SSE) or equivalent qualification to apply for the posts. The age limit for general category candidates is from 19 years to 31 years, SC/ST category is from 19 years to 33 years and Tribal candidates is from 13 years to 33 years.

Application Fees

The application fees is 400/- for General and OBC category candidates, 200/- for SC/ST category candidates. The payment should be done in online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Karnataka Police.

