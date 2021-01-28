IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / KDCCB Recruitment 2021: 100 Assistant Manager and Staff Assistant posts on offer
employment news

KDCCB Recruitment 2021: 100 Assistant Manager and Staff Assistant posts on offer

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions in a prescribed format on or before January 31, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:25 AM IST
KDCCB Recruitment 2021.

The Krishna District Cooperative Central Bank (KDCCB) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Assistant Manager and Staff Assistant posts on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions in a prescribed format on or before January 31, 2021.

"Candidates can apply Online through Bank’s website https://www.krishnadccb.com only between from 22.01.2021 to 31.01.2021. No other means/mode of applications shall be entertained," reads the official notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 100 vacancies, out of which, 72 vacancies are for Staff Assistant, and 28 for Assistant Manager.

Application fee:

General/OBC/EWS: 826

SC/ST/PH: 708

Female: Exempted

Direct link to apply online.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
job notification vacancy
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP