Kerala graduate level common prelims exam admit card tomorrow
Kerala graduate level common prelims exam admit card tomorrow

For the Kerala graduate level exam scheduled on September 18, the admit cards will be released tomorrow, September 6. The admit cards will be available on the official website of the Kerala Public Service Commission.
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 03:31 PM IST
Kerala graduate level common prelims exam admit card tomorrow

Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the admit card from the official website of the Commission as and when it is released. To download the admit card from KPSC website, candidates have to download the admit card using their application number.

Kerala PSC graduate level exam admit card: Know how to download

  • Go to the official website keralapsc.gov.in
  • Click on the admit card link
  • Enter the registration number, date of birth and other details asked
  • Submit the details
  • Download the admit card
  • Take a printout of the admit card

The Kerala graduate level exam will be held on September 25 as well. The admit cards for this exam will be released on September 10.

The exam will be held for 1 hour and 15 minutes. The question paper of the exam will be in English or in Malayalam language. “Questions except English, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada language questions will be printed both in English and in official language Malayalam,” the Commission has said.

