Kerala graduate level common prelims exam admit card tomorrow

For the Kerala graduate level exam scheduled on September 18, the admit cards will be released tomorrow, September 6. The admit cards will be available on the official website of the Kerala Public Service Commission.

Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the admit card from the official website of the Commission as and when it is released. To download the admit card from KPSC website, candidates have to download the admit card using their application number.

Kerala PSC graduate level exam admit card: Know how to download

Go to the official website keralapsc.gov.in

Click on the admit card link

Enter the registration number, date of birth and other details asked

Submit the details

Download the admit card

Take a printout of the admit card

The Kerala graduate level exam will be held on September 25 as well. The admit cards for this exam will be released on September 10.

The exam will be held for 1 hour and 15 minutes. The question paper of the exam will be in English or in Malayalam language. “Questions except English, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada language questions will be printed both in English and in official language Malayalam,” the Commission has said.