Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Khadi Board, Karnataka recruitment 2021: Registration deadline extended
employment news

Khadi Board, Karnataka recruitment 2021: Registration deadline extended

Khadi Board, Karnataka has extended the registration deadline of the ongoing recruitment drive till November 30.
Khadi Board, Karnataka recruitment 2021: Registration deadline extended(HT)
Published on Nov 22, 2021 01:00 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Khadi Board, Karnataka has extended the registration deadline of the ongoing recruitment drive which was announced on October 25. The registration was to close tomorrow, November 23. As per the new update available on the website of the board, candidates can now apply till November 30.

Apply Online

Khadi Karnataka recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • District Khadi Gramodyoga Officer: 2 posts
  • First Division Assistants: 9 posts
  • Technical Supervisor: 5 posts
  • Technical Assistants: 13 posts

Candidates have to pay 800 fees to apply for this job. Details on fee relaxation is available in the job notification.

Graduates, diploma engineers, ITI certificate holders are eligible to apply for this job. Candidates should refer to the job notification for details on the eligibility conditions and selection process.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
khadi karnataka government
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Pathankot Grenade attack
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Andhra Pradesh Rainfall
American Music Awardss 2021
Mulayam Singh Yadav
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP