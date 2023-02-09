KVS CBT Exam 2023 revised dates for Advt 15 & 16 released, notice here

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released revised exam dates for KVS CBT Exam 2023. The exam dates have been revised for posts included in Advt 15 and 16 issued by the Sangathan. The revised exam date notice is available to candidates on the official site of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.

As per the revised exam date notice, the dates have been revised due to assembly elections in some states.

The examination will be conducted on February 7 for Assistant Commissioner post, February 8 for Principal, February 9 for Vice Principal and PRT (Music), February 12-14 for TGT, February 17-20 for PGT, February 20 for Hindi Translator, February 21 for Primary Teacher, February 22 for Primary Teacher and Finance Officer and Primary Teacher and Asstt Engineer, February 23 for PGT, February 24, 25, 26, 28 for Primary Teacher, March 1, 2, 4 and 5 for Jr Secretariat Assistant, March 5 for Stenographer Grade II, March 6 for Librarian, March 11 for Asstt Section Officer and Senior Secretariat Assistant posts.

On February 7, the exam city slip for candidates appearing for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher was released. This recruitment drive will fill up 6990 vacancies of TGT, PGT and other posts in the organisation.

