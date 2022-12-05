KVS Direct Recruitment 2022: Registration for 6990 posts begins today
KVS Recruitment 2022: Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms on kvsangathan.nic.in.
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will begin the registration process for 6,990 teaching and non-teaching posts today, December 5. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms on kvsangathan.nic.in. The last date to do it is December 26, 2022.
Here are more details about the 6,990 vacancies announced by the organisation:
PGT: 1,409 Posts
TGT: 3,176 Posts
Librarian: 355 Posts
Primary Teacher: 303 Posts
Principal: 239 Posts
Vice Principal: 203 Posts
Assistant Commissioner: 52 Posts
Finance Officer: 6 Posts
Assistant Engineer: 2 Posts
Assistant Section Officer: 156 Posts
Hindi Translator: 11 Posts
Senior Secretariat Assistant: 322 Posts
Junior Secretariat Assistant: 702 Posts
Stenographer Grade II: 54 posts
Each post has different eligibility criteria. Candidates need to read the official notification for details. The selection process, based on posts, will include rounds like written exam, class demo, interview and skill test and the final result will be prepared considering candidates' performance in these rounds.
The application fees are also different for each posts. There is no fee for candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PH and Ex-Servicemen categories.
Here is the notification.