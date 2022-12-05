KVS Direct Recruitment 2022: Registration for 6990 posts begins today

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will begin the registration process for 6,990 teaching and non-teaching posts today, December 5. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms on kvsangathan.nic.in. The last date to do it is December 26, 2022.

Here are more details about the 6,990 vacancies announced by the organisation:

PGT: 1,409 Posts

TGT: 3,176 Posts

Librarian: 355 Posts

Primary Teacher: 303 Posts

Principal: 239 Posts

Vice Principal: 203 Posts

Assistant Commissioner: 52 Posts

Finance Officer: 6 Posts

Assistant Engineer: 2 Posts

Assistant Section Officer: 156 Posts

Hindi Translator: 11 Posts

Senior Secretariat Assistant: 322 Posts

Junior Secretariat Assistant: 702 Posts

Stenographer Grade II: 54 posts

Each post has different eligibility criteria. Candidates need to read the official notification for details. The selection process, based on posts, will include rounds like written exam, class demo, interview and skill test and the final result will be prepared considering candidates' performance in these rounds.

The application fees are also different for each posts. There is no fee for candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PH and Ex-Servicemen categories.

Here is the notification.