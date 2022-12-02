Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
KVS Recruitment 2022: Registration for 6990 posts begins Dec 5, details here

employment news
Published on Dec 02, 2022 06:52 PM IST

KVS will recruit candidates for Teaching and Non Teaching posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts from December 5, 2022 onwards.

KVS Recruitment 2022: Registration for 6990 posts begins Dec 5, details here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has invited applications from candidates to apply for various Teaching and Non Teaching posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in. The registration process will begin on December 5, 2022 and will close on December 26, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 6990 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Commissioner: 52 Posts
  • Principal: 239 Posts
  • Vice Principal: 203 Posts
  • PGT: 1409 Posts
  • TGT: 3176 Posts
  • Librarian: 355 Posts
  • Primary Teacher: 303 Posts
  • Finance Officer: 6 Posts
  • Assistant Engineer: 2 Posts
  • Assistant Section Officer: 156 Posts
  • Hindi Translator: 11 Posts
  • Senior Secretariat Assistant: 322 Posts
  • Junior Secretariat Assistant: 702 Posts
  • Stenographer Grade II: 54 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of candidates performance in written examination and class demo/ interview/ skill test put together.

Application Fees

The application fees is different for all posts. Candidates can check it on the detailed notification above. No fee is required to be paid by candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PH and Ex-Servicemen category.

Topics
kvsangathan.nic.in sarkari naukri
