KVS Recruitment 2022: Registration for 6990 posts begins Dec 5, details here

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has invited applications from candidates to apply for various Teaching and Non Teaching posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in. The registration process will begin on December 5, 2022 and will close on December 26, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 6990 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Commissioner: 52 Posts

Principal: 239 Posts

Vice Principal: 203 Posts

PGT: 1409 Posts

TGT: 3176 Posts

Librarian: 355 Posts

Primary Teacher: 303 Posts

Finance Officer: 6 Posts

Assistant Engineer: 2 Posts

Assistant Section Officer: 156 Posts

Hindi Translator: 11 Posts

Senior Secretariat Assistant: 322 Posts

Junior Secretariat Assistant: 702 Posts

Stenographer Grade II: 54 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of candidates performance in written examination and class demo/ interview/ skill test put together.

Application Fees

The application fees is different for all posts. Candidates can check it on the detailed notification above. No fee is required to be paid by candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PH and Ex-Servicemen category.