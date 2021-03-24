Home / Education / Employment News / KVS Teacher Recruitment 2021: Apply for PGT, TGT and PRT posts, details here
employment news

KVS Teacher Recruitment 2021: Apply for PGT, TGT and PRT posts, details here

KVS to recruit candidates for PGT, TGT and PRT posts. Eligible candidates can check the location and
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 07:05 PM IST
Colleges have to ensure teachers are tested for Covid-19 before reopening. Moreover, students have to be called on rotational basis. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, KVS has invited applications from candidates to apply for PGT, TGT, and PRT posts. The recruitment will be conducted for various locations across the country. Candidates who is eligible and interested in the post can apply online through the official site of KVS.

The recruitment will be for the post of primary teacher, trained graduate teacher, postgraduate teacher, and various other teaching and Non-Teaching Posts. Candidates will be selected on the basis of the interview.

Eligibility Criteria

• PGT: Candidates should have post-graduation degree in respective subject with 50% marks overall and in concerned subject with B.Ed.

• TGT: Candidates should have graduation in concerned subjects with overall 50% marks and in concerned subject with B. Ed.

• PRT: Candidates need to pass Class 12 or equivalent with 50% marks and JBT of a duration of not less than 2 years/ B.EI.Ed/ B. Ed.

LocationLast Date to Apply/ Interview Date 
KV No. 1 FerozpurMarch 30, 31
KV MPMarch 27
KV MahabubabadMarch 25
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kvs pgt tgt kvs recruitment kvsangathan.nic.in kvs vacancy
TRENDING TOPICS
Kangana Ranaut
IPL 2021
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP