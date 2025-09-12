Leverage launches ‘Leverage Careers’ to help graduates & professionals access trusted global opportunities

Leverage has formally launched a dedicated platform ‘Leverage Careers’ that has been designed to bridge skilled talent with verified global opportunities across healthcare, education, hospitality, and other high-demand sectors. Leverage has launched ‘Leverage Careers’, a dedicated platform to help graduates and professionals access trusted global opportunities. (Image source: leveragecareers.com)

The formal launch follows the introduction of Leverage Careers earlier this year by Founder & CEO of Leverage Akshay Chaturvedi, who through a personal note on LinkedIn, shared the responsibility and vision behind building trusted pathways for global talent.

A press statement issued in this regard stated that the launch of Leverage Careers comes at a time when workforce shortages are intensifying worldwide.

As per the release, the World Health Organization projected a shortfall of more than 10 million healthcare workers by 2030, while industries such as hospitality, teaching, and logistics across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia also face acute demand for skilled professionals.

Young graduates and professionals too are entering uncertain job markets with limited access to trusted international opportunities, the release added.

What does Leverage Careers offer?

Leverage Careers offers verified employers, genuine contracts, and end-to-end relocation support, and enables professionals to build global careers with confidence while giving industries access to skilled, reliable talent.

Speaking on the launch, Leverage Founder Akshay Chaturvedi said the company has spent the last eight years helping students study abroad and build global lives.

He said, “Leverage Careers is the natural next step, extending that same commitment to the world of work. We’re solving for trust in an area where it’s consistently missing by creating transparent, borderless pathways that empower individuals and help countries and industries close critical workforce gaps.”

Focus areas

For Leverage Careers, healthcare is the first focus sector, with demand spanning nurses, caregivers, and allied health professionals across Germany, Japan, and the United States.

In addition, Leverage Careers is also working closely with hospitality chains, schools, and construction firms to extend placement opportunities by 2026, the statement informed.

It also offers job-seekers trusted pathways with vetted employers, secure contracts, and end-to-end relocation support covering visas, documentation, housing, and local banking.

As for employers, Leverage Careers provides access to a pre-screened, credentialed talent pool with compliance and language readiness built in, solving one of the toughest challenges in cross-border recruitment.

For more information, visit the official website leveragecareers.com.