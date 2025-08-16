Life Insurance Corporation of India has released the LIC AAO and AE Recruitment 2025 notification. Candidates who want to apply for Assistant Administrative Officers and Assistant Engineer posts can find the direct link through the official website of LIC India at licindia.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 841 posts in the organisation. LIC AAO & AE Recruitment 2025: Notification for 841 posts released at licindia.in, registration begins today

The registration process begins on August 16 and will end on September 8, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Assistant Engineers: 81 posts

2. Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Specialist: 410 posts

3. Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO-Generalist): 350 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹85/- + Transaction Charges + GST for SC/ST/ PwBD candidates and for all other candidates, the application cum intimation charges is Rs. 700 /- + Transaction Charges +GST.

Selection Process

The selection process for Assistant Administrative Officers comprises of three tiered process involving Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam and Interview and subsequent Pre-recruitment Medical examination. The marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination (Phase-I) will NOT be added for preparing the final merit list for selection.

Marks obtained in the Main Examination only will be considered for shortlisting for interview. Marks obtained in the Main Examination + marks obtained in Interview will be considered for final merit listing of candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of LIC India.

AAO Specialist & AE Detailed Notification