LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: How to apply for 300 posts at licindia.in

Life Insurance Corporation of India have started the application process for LIC AAO Recruitment 2023 on January 15, 2023. Candidates can apply online for 300 Assistant Administrative Officer posts through the official site of LIC at licindia.in.

To apply for the posts, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply for LIC AAO Recruitment 2023

LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of LIC India at licindia.in.

Click on careers link available on the home page and a new page will open.

Click on apply link available under AAO recruitment 2023.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register online or login with details.

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Make the payment of application fees and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process begins today, January 15 and will end on January 31, 2023. The call letter will be available for candidates 7 to 10 days before the examination. The preliminary examination will be conducted on February 17 and February 20, 2023. For more related details, candidates can check the official site of LIC.

