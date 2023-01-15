Home / Education / Employment News / LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: Registration for 300 posts begins, direct link here

LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: Registration for 300 posts begins, direct link here

employment news
Published on Jan 15, 2023 11:49 AM IST

LIC AAO registration begins today, January 15, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the direct link given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Life Insurance Corporation of India has started the registration process for LIC AAO Recruitment 2023 on January 15, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the Assistant Administrative Officers (Generalist)- 31st Batch can apply online through the official site of LIC at licindia.in.

The registration process begins today, January 15 and will end on January 31, 2023. The call letter will be available for candidates 7 to 10 days before the examination. The preliminary examination will be conducted on February 17 and February 20, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 300 posts in the organisation.

Direct link to apply for LIC AAO Recruitment 2023 

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the exam should have Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised Indian University/ Institution. The age limit should be between 21 years to 30 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection of Assistant Administrative Officers will be done through a three tiered process and subsequent Prerecruitment Medical examination.

Application Fees

The application fee cum intimation charges is 700/- + Transaction Charges + GST for all other candidates and 85 + Transaction Charges + GST for SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official site of LIC.

Detailed Notification Here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
Story Saved
