LIC ADO admit card 2023 out on licindia.in, how to check Prelims call letter

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released admit cards for the preliminary recruitment exam of Apprentice Development Officer posts. Candidates can download LIC ADO admit card 2023 for prelims exam from licindia.in. The direct link is also given below. LIC ADO admit card 2023 live updates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

LIC ADO admit card 2023 download link

Candidates have to use their registration number/roll number and password/date or birth in order to download LIC ADO call letters.

The prelims exam is scheduled for March 12, 2023. Those who qualify in the Prelims exam can sit for the Main exam.

The preliminary exam will be held online and consist of objective questions.

The Prelims test will have three sections- Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability and English Language. The number of questions is 100 and maximum marks is 70. The exam duration is for 1 hour and the medium of exam will be English and Hindi.

How to download LIC ADO admit card 2023

Go to licindia.in.

Click on the LIC ADO Call Letter 2023 download link available on the home page.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Enter the asked details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download the admit card.

The main examination of LIC ADO recruitment has been rescheduled to April 23, 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON