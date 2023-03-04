Home / Education / Employment News / LIC ADO Admit Card 2023 Live: Prelims exam call letter today on licindia.in
Live

LIC ADO Admit Card 2023 Live: Prelims exam call letter today on licindia.in

employment news
Published on Mar 04, 2023 11:57 AM IST

LIC ADO Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: Candidates can download it from licindia.in, once released. The direct link will be provided here.

LIC ADO admit card 2023 today on licindia.in, live updates (PTI)
LIC ADO admit card 2023 today on licindia.in, live updates (PTI)
ByHT Education Desk
OPEN APP

LIC ADO Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will issue admit cards for Apprentice Development Officer or ADO Prelims exam 2023 today, March 4. Candidates can download it from licindia.in, once released. The direct link will be provided here.

The preliminary examination on objective type questions will be held on March 12. Those who qualify in it can sit for the main exam, which will take place on April 23.

The Prelims test will have three sections- Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability and English Language. The number of questions is 100 and maximum marks is 70. The duration of the paper is one hour and the medium of the exam will be in English and Hindi.

Follow this blog for LIC ADO admit card download link and other updates.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 04, 2023 11:57 AM IST

    LIC ADO admit card 2023 today

    Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) Apprentice Development Officer or LIC ADO Prelims 2023 admit card will be released today, March 4.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education news employment jobs + 1 more

LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: Prelims call letter today, how to download admit card

employment news
Updated on Mar 04, 2023 09:49 AM IST

Candidates who will appear for Apprentice Development Officers recruitment examination can download admit cards from the official website of LIC at licindia.in.

LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: Prelims call letter likely today, how to download (HT file)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

IDBI Recruitment 2023: Registration date for SO, Assistant Manager posts extended

employment news
Published on Mar 03, 2023 04:30 PM IST

IDBI has extended the registration date for SO and Assistant Manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of IDBI Bank at idbibank.in.

IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2020
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

SSC MTS 2022 application correction window closes today on ssc.nic.in

employment news
Published on Mar 03, 2023 02:18 PM IST

SSC MTS 2022: Candidates who submitted their application forms on or before the last date and need to make corrections can do it by logging in to ssc.nic.in.

SSC MTS 2022 application correction window closes today on ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Admit Card 2022 for Tier I out at drdo.gov.in, download link here

employment news
Published on Mar 03, 2023 01:54 PM IST

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Admit Card 2022 for Tier I has been released. Candidates can check and download the admit card through the official site of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Admit Card 2022 for Tier I out at drdo.gov.in, download link here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

Orissa High Court to recruit 234 Asst. Section Officer & Jr. Steno posts

employment news
Published on Mar 02, 2023 03:45 PM IST

Orissa High Court will recruit candidates for Assistant Section Officer and Junior Stenographer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Orissa High Court at orissahighcourt.nic.in.

Orissa High Court to recruit 234 Asst. Section Officer & Jr. Steno posts
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

JKPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for 285 posts of Assistant Professors from March 3

employment news
Published on Mar 02, 2023 01:35 PM IST

JKPSC has invited applications for 285 vacancies of Assistant Professors.

JKPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for 285 posts of Assistant Professors from March 3(HT Photo)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam answer key out at ignou.ac.in, Know how to check

employment news
Published on Mar 01, 2023 01:50 PM IST

IGNOU released the PhD Entrance Test Exam answer key today, March 1.

IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam answer key out at ignou.ac.in
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

HPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for 112 posts of Assistant District Attorney

employment news
Published on Mar 01, 2023 12:53 PM IST

HPSC recruitment 2023: Application process started for Assistant District Attorney in the Prosecution Department, Haryana.

HPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for 112 posts of Assistant District Attorney
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Apply for 147 Managerial posts

employment news
Published on Feb 28, 2023 05:40 PM IST

Central Bank of India will recruit candidates for managerial posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Central Bank of India at centralbankofindia.co.in.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Apply for 147 Managerial posts
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

Odisha Police constable answer key out at odishapolice.gov.in, direct link here

employment news
Updated on Feb 28, 2023 05:16 PM IST

Odisha Police Constable answer key has been released on the official website at odishapolice.gov.in.

Odisha Police constable answer key out at odishapolice.gov.in(Shutterstock)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

IOCL recruitment: Apply for 106 Executive posts at iocl.com

employment news
Published on Feb 28, 2023 03:54 PM IST

IOCL recruitment: Application begins for 106 Executive positions.

IOCL recruitment: Apply for 106 Executive posts at iocl.com
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

CBSE 12th Chemistry Exam 2023 Live: Class 12th exam concludes, analysis here

employment news
Updated on Feb 28, 2023 05:36 PM IST

CBSE class 12th Exam 2023 Live: Latest updates on CBSE class 12th chemistry examination.

CBSE 12th Chemistry Exam 2023 Live: Class 12th exam begins, updates here
ByHT Education Desk

WBPSC WBCS 2023: Application process begins tomorrow at wbpsc.gov.in

employment news
Published on Feb 27, 2023 06:16 PM IST

WBPSC begins the application process for the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) Examination, 2023 tomorrow, Feb 28.

WBPSC Admit Card 2019(WBPSC)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

PSSSB registration process for1300 Fireman and Driver/operator to end on Feb 28

employment news
Published on Feb 27, 2023 04:14 PM IST

PSSSB will end the application process for the post of Firemen and Driver/ Operator tomorrow, February 28.

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019: Apply for 1.3 lakh vacancy(HT Photo)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for AD, Specialist Grade III, and other post

employment news
Published on Feb 27, 2023 02:39 PM IST

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Application process will end on March 16.

UPSC civil services exam
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out