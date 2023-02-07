LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: Main exam postponed, check new date here

Life Insurance Corporation of India has announced revised date for the Main examination of Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) recruitment, 2023. The exam will be held on April 23, instead of April 8.

The application process for this recruitment drive is underway. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their forms on licindia.in up to February 10.

This recruitment drive will fill up 9,394 ADO posts in the organisation.

The preliminary written exam for LIC ADO recruitment 2023 will be held on March 12 and admit cards will be issued on March 4.

Here are more details about vacancies:

North Zonal Office: 1216 posts

North Central Zonal Office: 1033 posts

Southern Zonal Office: 1516 posts

South Central Zonal Office: 1408 posts

Central Zonal Office: 561 posts

Eastern Zonal Office: 1049 posts

East Central Zonal Office: 669 posts

Western Zonal Office: 1942 posts

Candidates in the age group of 21-30 years can apply for these posts. The selection process includes online tests and interview.

The application fees is ₹750. For SC and ST candidates, the fee is ₹100.

Check eligibility, official notification and application link here.

