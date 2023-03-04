LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: Prelims call letter likely today, how to download

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is expected to release call letter or admit card for LIC ADO 2023 prelims exam today, March 4, 2023. Candidates who will appear for Apprentice Development Officers recruitment examination can download admit cards from the official website of LIC at licindia.in.

The preliminary examination is scheduled for March 12, 2023.

The exam will be held online and consist of objective questions.

The Prelims test will have three sections- Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability and English Language. The number of questions is 100 and maximum marks is 70. The exam duration is for 1 hour and the medium of exam will be in English and Hindi.

To download the admit card candidates can follow the steps given below.

How to download LIC ADO admit card 2023

Go to the official website of LIC at licindia.in.

Click on the LIC ADO Call Letter 2023 download link available on the home page.

Enter your login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download the admit card.

Check exam details and guidelines.

Those who will qualify the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the main exam. The main examination has been rescheduled to April 23, 2023.

