LIC AE & AAO Main Exam 2021 date released on licindia.in, notice here

Life Insurance Corporation of India has released LIC AE & AAO Main Exam 2021 date. The Assistant Engineers & Assistant Administrative Officers (Specialist) exam will be conducted on October 31, 2021. The official notice is available on the official site of LIC on licindia.in.

The main examination will consist of objective tests for 300 marks and descriptive test for 25 marks. Both the objective and descriptive tests will be online. The objective test will have separate timing for every section. Candidates will have to answer descriptive test by typing on the computer. Descriptive test will be administered immediately after the completion of the objective test.

As per the official notice, no request for change in the centre for main exam will be entertained. For identity verification there will be IRIS CAPTURE in lieu of Biometric Thumb impression data capture. The Corporation has decided to capture and verify IRIS and the photograph of the candidates during the process of recruitment.

The prelims exam was conducted on August 28, 2021 and those candidates who qualified the prelim exam are eligible to appear for the main exam. This recruitment drive will fill up 218 posts of Assistant Engineer (AE) – Civil/ Electrical /Structural /MEP & Assistant Architect (AA) and Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) in the organisation.

