Madras HC flags defect in TNPSC recruitment, stalls interview of 226 candidates

The Madras High Court has stalled the interview for the selection of 226 Motor Vehicle Analyst posts, scheduled on July 19, flagging defects in the selection process. The interview will be conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) to fill positions in the state transport service.

Justice S S Sundar passed the interim order on July 7 while entertaining a batch of 50 writ petitions from aspiring, unselected candidates. The petitioners contended that of the 226 selected candidates, some are not eligible as per the recruitment notification. Some other candidates, who were selected earlier by holding that they had possessed the required qualification, were not selected now.

The petitioners' right should be preserved during the pendency of the writ petitions. Hence, there shall be an order for maintaining status-quo, the judge has said.

After noting that the Commission has already notified about the interview on July 1, the judge said that the interview shall be postponed sine die.

There shall be no interview during the pendency of the writ petitions or until further orders, the judge added and posted the matter on July 19. In the next hearing, he would consider whether or not the TNPSC can be directed to publish the marks obtained by all the candidates in the written examination and as to the publication of certificates of all the selected candidates. Credentials of the institutions, which had issued the certificates to selected candidates, will also be considered on that day, the judge added.

Meanwhile, the judge has said that all certificates and credentials of selected candidates should be made available to the petitioners' counsel so that there will be transparency in the process of selection.

The Commission had notified the Motor Vehicle Analyst recruitment in February 2018.

