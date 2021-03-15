Home / Education / Employment News / Madras HC Recruitment 2021: 367 Office Assistant and other posts on offer
Madras HC Recruitment 2021: 367 Office Assistant and other posts on offer

Madras HC Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible persons can apply for the positions online at mhc.tn.gov.in on or before April 21, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 01:28 PM IST
Madras HC Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )

Madras HC Recruitment 2021: The Madras High Court has invited online applications for the recruitment of Office Assistant, Chobdar, Cook, Waterman, Room Boy, Watchman, Book Restorer, and Library Attendant on its official website.

Interested and eligible persons can apply for the positions online at mhc.tn.gov.in on or before April 21, 2021. However, the last date for remittance of fee, by challan through a bank is April 23, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 367 vacancies, out of which, 310 vacancies are for Office Assistant, 40 for Chobdar, 6 for Library Attendant, 4 for Room Boy, 3 for Watchman, 2 for Book Restorer, and one each for Waterman, and Cook.

"The selection of candidates will be based on Common Written Examination, Practical Test, and Oral Test," reads the official notification.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates applying for the positions should be a class 8th pass or its equivalent. For the post of Office Assistant, preference will be given for the persons having valid LMV driving license/experience in cooking/experience in house-keeping.

Application fee:

BC; BCM; MBC&DC; Others/UR: 500

SC, SC(A) & ST: Exempted

Differently Abled Persons and Destitute Widows of all castes: Exempted

Direct link to apply online.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

