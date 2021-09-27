Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / MAH LLB CET admit cards 2021 expected soon, know how to download
employment news

MAH LLB CET admit cards 2021 expected soon, know how to download

MAH LLB CET admit cards 2021: MAH  LLB CET admit cards are expected to be released soon at cetcell.mahacet.org, Know how to download the admit card
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 11:26 PM IST
MAH CET LLB admit card to be released soon at cetcell.mahacet.or(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra (MAH CET) is expected to release the admit cards for MAH LLB (3years) CET soon on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the MAH CET 3 year LLB course can download their admit card from the official website of Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell at cetcell.mahacet.org after it is released.

The MAH CET for three year LLB course will be held on October 4 and October 5.

For a successful entry into the MAH CET exam centre, students must have their MHT CET 2021 invite card as well as valid ID proof.

MAH CET LLB admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website -cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the MHT CET law admit card 2021 download link

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your credentials

The MHT CET LLB Admit cards 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Save and download the admit card

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell for latest updates.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra mah cet law hall tickets exam admit card
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

MMMUT recruitment 2021: Apply for 96 professor and other faculty posts 

Goa Police recruitment 2021: Apply for 55 vacancies of male constable drivers

UPSC Engineering Services (main) exam 2021 schedule released at upsc.gov.in

UCIL recruitment : Apply for the post of assistant superintendent & supervisor
TRENDING TOPICS
Bharat Bandh Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases tally
Google
World Tourism Day 2021
Bharat Bandh 2021
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Raqesh Bapat
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP