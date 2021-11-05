Maharashtra agriculture courses admissions 2021-22 begins, check schedule

Maharashtra agriculture courses admissions 2021-22: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Cell admission process of agriculture courses for AY 2021-22 began on Friday, November 5. All the concerned candidates can submit their application form along with uploading of scanned copies of the necessary documents on the website of MAH CET at cetcell.mahacet.org till November 18.

The Provisional merit list will be displayed on the official website of MAH CET on November 22 after 5:30 pm. The final merit list will be displayed on November 29. There will be three rounds of allotment. The first allotment list will be displayed on December 2, the second round of allotment will be displayed on December 7 and the third round allotment list will be displayed on December 13. Candidates can check details here

Direct link to apply

MAH CET 2021 admission 2021: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of CET CELL cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the Agriculture course tab

Click on 'Apply online' link

A login page will appear on the screen

Fill the application form

Key in all asked details and upload scanned documents

Pay the application fee

Click on submit and keep the printout of same for future reference

