Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHATET) tentative schedule announced
employment news

Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHATET) tentative schedule announced

Maharashtra Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad, has announced the tentative schedule of the state teacher eligibility test (MAHATET). The exam is held for selection of teachers for classes 1-8.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 20, 2021 07:30 PM IST
Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHATET) tentative schedule announced(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Maharashtra Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad, has announced the tentative schedule of the state teacher eligibility test (MAHATET). The exam is held for selection of teachers for classes 1-8.

The exam will be held after a gap of two years and over 10 lakh candidates are expected to sit take the exam.

In a series of tweets, the education minister has said, "here's an opportunity for candidates aspiring to make a career in teaching. We've permitted the Maharashtra State Council of Examination to conduct the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test ( MAHATET, 2021) between Sept 15 & Dec 31. More than 10 lakh aspirants are expected to appear for MAHATET which is being held after a gap of two years. I'm confident that this will lead to increase in employment opportunities for bright young teaching talents."

SSC results were recently released in the state in which 99.95% students have passed. This is a record pass percentage, as per the board officials. As compared to 2020, the result this year was higher by 4.65 per cent. A total of 1.574 million students from Maharashtra had registered for the Class 10 exam for 2020-21. However, due to a surge in Covid cases, the board was forced to cancel the offline examination scheduled in April and evaluate students based on an internal assessment. The evaluation criterion for tabulating results was based on marks achieved in Class 9, and internal assessment of the student in Class 10.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharastra
TRENDING NEWS

Clip of man joyfully pushing wheelchair-bound friend around may warm your heart

Rebirth in the Cradle of Everest

Man cuts brick with water. Viral video may shock you

Dog missing for five days found trapped between walls. Watch its rescue
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021
WBBSE Madhyamik Result
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
West Bengal 10th Result 2021
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP