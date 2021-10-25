Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Male constable (GD) exam result to be based on percentile method: HSSC
Male constable (GD) exam result to be based on percentile method: HSSC

HSSC male constable (GD) exam will be held on October 31, November 1 and 2. The result will be based on percentile method for normalisation.
Male constable (GD) exam result to be based on percentile method: HSSC
Published on Oct 25, 2021 02:46 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) on Monday said that the result of the male constable (general duty) exam which will be held on October 31, November 1 and 2, will be based on percentile method for normalisation as the exam will be held in multiple shifts. 

The Commission has already the admit cards for the exam. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment can download the admit cards from the official website of the Commission using registration details.

The exam will be held in two sessions: the morning session will be held from 10.30 am to 12 noon and the evening session will be held from 3 pm to 4.30 pm.

For the morning session, the reporting time is 8.30 am and the entry of candidates will be restricted after 9.30 am.

For the evening session, the reporting time is 1 pm and there will be no entry of candidates after 2 pm.

Candidates should refer to the official website of the Commission for timely updates on the male constable (general duty) exam. The official website of the Commission is hssc.gov.in.

hssc exam
