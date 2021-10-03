Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Manipur: MPSC invites applications from experienced law graduates
Manipur: MPSC invites applications from experienced law graduates

Published on Oct 03, 2021 04:29 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC) has invited applications to recruit 11 assistant public prosecutors-cum-assistant government advocate for the office of public prosecutor-cum-government advocate, Manipur. The application forms are available on the official website of the Commission and the last date for submission of the application form is October 20.

Apply online

Job details

Law graduates with 3 years’ experience at the bar or 5 years’ experience in a government department or court in a post involving duties connected with legal advocacy legislation, criminal investigation, litigation and court work are eligible for the post. The upper age limit of this post is 40 years as on October 20.

Apart from the educational qualification, candidates should be able to speak Manipuri or any tribal dialect of Manipur. The candidate must be a permanent resident of Manipur provided that a candidate whose parent or any of his or her ancestors on regular basis in his or her direct lineage are permanent resident of the state, with proper documentary proof.

After selection, candidates will be on probation for 2 years.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam and interview.

Topics
manipur govt
