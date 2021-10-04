Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Manipur Public Service Commission recruitment: Apply for 300 MO posts
employment news

Manipur Public Service Commission recruitment: Apply for 300 MO posts

Published on Oct 04, 2021 03:05 PM IST
Manipur Public Service Commission: 300 posts of Medical Officers on offer, check details here
By hindustantimes.com

Manipur Public Service Commission has invited applications for 300 posts of Medical Officers (MO) in Manipur Health service grade 4 under Health Department in the state. The application process is underway and the last date to fill the online application is October 20. Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of MPSC at mpscmanipur.gov.in.

MPSC recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 300 vacancies out of which 150 vacancies are for candidates of the General category, 38 vacancies are for OBC(M), 12 for OBC (MP), 1 for the candidates of OBC ( TBN), 6 vacancies are for SC category and 93 vacancies are for the candidates of ST category.

MPSC recruitment age limit: The candidates applying for the post of Medical Officer should be between the age of 21 to 38 years as on October 20.

MPSC recruitment application fee: The application fee is 500 for the candidates from the General and OBC categories. SC/ST categories have to pay 250 as application fee. The application fee is waived off for Differently Abled Candidates( DAP ).

RELATED STORIES

MPSC recruitment 2021: How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through empsconline.gov.in.

Candidates are required to register and upload full details before applying. Candidates who have already registered can log in and fill the application form.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, selection process, and other details in the notification below.

mpsc medical officer vacancy
