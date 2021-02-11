Home / Education / Employment News / Maratha candidates can apply in EWS category for jobs in energy dept
Maratha candidates can apply in EWS category for jobs in energy dept

The issue of validity of reservation for Marathas in the newly created SEBC quota is pending before the Supreme Court which has stayed a 2018 law providing reservations to the community in jobs and education.
PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 03:18 PM IST
Representational image. (HT file)

The Maharashtra Government on Wednesday announced that Maratha candidates from the Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) can apply for jobs in the state Energy Department in the EWS reservation.

The government had earlier taken a decision that SEBC students whose family income is less than 8 lakh can avail of benefits for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Energy Minister Nitin Rautsaid.

Now more than 8,000 posts in Mahavitaran, the state power discom, will be filled by giving this benefit, he said.

PWD minister Ashok Chavan, who heads a cabinet sub- committee on the Maratha quota issue, saidthe government had on December 23, 2020 given option to SEBC candidates to avail of EWS quota.

Accordingly, the Energy Department issued orders on Wednesday, he said.

