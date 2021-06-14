Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2021: 1388 non-executive posts on offer
Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2021: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has invited online applications for non-executive posts on fixed term contract basis. The application process for these non-executive posts is underway and the last date to apply is July 4. The contract period is for three years, which may be extended for two more years. The list of eligible candidates for these non-executive posts will be displayed on the official website of MDL on July 15.
Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2021: Age limit
Candidates applying for the job should be between 18 years and 38 years as of June 1, 2021.
Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2021: Application fee
Candidates from the General, OBC, and EWS categories have to pay ₹100 as the application fee. Candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PWD (Persons With Disability)/ ExServiceman are exempted from payment of application fee.
Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria
Candidates can check the education qualification and other details on the official website of MDL.
Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2021: Selection process
Selection of candidates will be based on their performance in the online written test, Experience, and the Trade Test.
However, depending upon the number of candidates who have applied for the above non-executive posts, Management may decide to do away with Written Test and select candidates based on Experience & Trade Test.
Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2021: How to apply
Visit the official website of MDL at https://mazagondock.in/Home.aspx
Click on the career tab then on online recruitment and Non-Executive
Register and fill in the required details and submit
Click on the validation link sent on the email
Log in with your username and password
Select the job and upload the documents
Pay the application fee
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference
Check detailed notification on the official website.