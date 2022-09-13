Mazagon Dock recruitment: Apply for 1041 non-executive posts, know how to apply

The Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has invited online applications for recruitment for the non-executive posts.

The posts are on a fixed term contract basis for the period of 3 years, which may be extended by a maximum of 2 years. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website mazagondock.in.

The last date to apply for the posts is September 30, 2022. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1041 vacancies for the non-executive posts like Carpenters, Drivers, Machinists, Store keepers, Welders, Fitters, Structural Fabricator, Electrician, Painters, Gas cutters etc.

To be eligible candidates must be in the age group 18 to 38 years of age. Upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Applicants will be called for a Written Test based on the information provided by them in the Online application form. The Detailed scrutiny of documents of the shortlisted candidates will be done at the time of Trade/skill Test. The written exam will be conducted on November 5, 2022. The list of candidates qualified to take the written exam will be displayed on October 15, 2022 on the MDL website.

The final merit list will be prepared by combining marks of Online Written Test, Experience and Trade/Skill Test.

The application fee is Rs.100 for general/OBC/EWS category candidates. Candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PWD (Persons With Disability)/Ex servicemen are exempted from paying the fee.

Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website mazagondock.in

Click on careers then on Online Recruitment

Click on Non-Executive posts Tab

Register and login

Choose the desired post and click on apply

Fill the form, upload documents, and pay fee

Submit the application form and download for future purposes

