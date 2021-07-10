Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021: Apply for 89 Group C posts, details here

Directorate General of Armed Forces Medical Services, DGAFMS, Ministry of Defence has invited applications from candidates to apply for Group C posts. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply by sending the necessary documents to the concerned Unit/ Depot on or before the last date of receipt of application. The last date to apply is till August 9, 2021.

The filled-up application in the format given in the detailed notification should be sent. The official notification is available in this week’s employment news. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

The educational qualification for each post varies. Candidates who want to apply for the posts should be between 18 to 25 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be made on the basis of a competitive exam which consists of two parts- a written exam of 100 marks and typing test/shorthand test/ trade test applicable to the post and will be qualifying nature. The written test will be for 2 hours duration and candidates who qualify the exam will be called for typing test/ shorthand test/ trade test/ whichever is applicable to the post applied for.