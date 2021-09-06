Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / MLIRC Karnataka to conduct selection rally to induct Sports Cadets from Sept 27
employment news

MLIRC Karnataka to conduct selection rally to induct Sports Cadets from Sept 27

Boys Sports Company, The MARATHA Light Infantry Regimental Centre (MILRC), Karnataka will be conducting district level entries for induction proven players as a sports cadets at this centre, an official statement said.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 01:37 PM IST
MLIRC Karnataka to conduct selection rally to induct Sports Cadets from Sept 27

Boys Sports Company, The MARATHA Light Infantry Regimental Centre (MILRC), Karnataka will be conducting district level entries for induction proven players as sports cadets at this centre, an official statement said. “Induction rally will be conducted from 27 September to 30 September 2021 at this Regimental Centre.  Boys will be selected for wrestling discipline into Boys Sports Company The MARATHA Light Infantry Regimental Centre (Karnataka),” it has added.

The minimum educational qualification required for this is class 4 pass with adequate knowledge of English and Hindi. The age of the candidates should be between 8-14 years of age as on September 1, 2021.

Medical fitness will be ascertained by Medical Officer of The MARATHA Light Infantry Regimental Centre and specialist of Army Sports Medicine Centre.

A dedicated staff of Sports Authority of India (SAI), Sports Medicine Centre (SMC) and Boys Company will conduct the trials/ Induction in a total transparent environment.

Selected candidates will be provided academic training in free of cost in English/ Hindi medium in Boys Sports Company, The MARATHA Light Infantry Regimental Centre (Karnataka).  Besides intensive coaching in Wrestling discipline also be provided by Sports Authority of India (SAI) coaches/ Army coaches.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian army indian army recruitment rally indian army recruitment
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

MPPSC forest service main exam 2019 admit card on Sept 9

Kerala graduate level common prelims exam admit card tomorrow

Meghalaya Public Service Commission releases interview dates for October 2021

CSIR-CGCRI invites applications to fill 14 scientist posts, check details
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP