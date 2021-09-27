MMMUT recruitment 2021: Apply for 96 professor and other faculty posts

MMMUT recruitment 2021: Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology, Gorakhpur has invited applications for the post of professor, associate professor, and assistant professor. The application process is underway and the last date to fill the online application form is October 11. Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website of MMM University and apply.

MMM University recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 96 vacancies out of which 21 vacancies are for the post of professor, 27 vacancies are for the post of associate professor and 48 vacancies are for the post of assistant professor vacancies.

MMM University recruitment application fee: The application fee is ₹1500 for the General and OBC categories. SC/ST and EWS candidates have to pay ₹750 as application fee. The application fee is exempted for PwD candidates.

MMM University recruitment: How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of MMM University at www.mmmut.ac.in. candidates have to post the printout of the completed online application form through the prescribed link with proof of prescribed fee deposition and all necessary enclosures/ documents to the Registrar, Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology, Gorakhpur – 273010 (U.P.). The application form should reach the above-mentioned address by October 21 till 5 pm.

Interested and eligible candidates can check the detailed notification below