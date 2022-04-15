MMRCL Recruitment 2022: Last date today to apply for Engineering & other posts

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited, MMRCL will close down the registration process for Engineering and other posts on April 15, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of MMRCL on mmrcl.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 27 posts in the organisation.

Candidates who want to apply for engineering and other posts can follow these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to apply online&nbsp;</strong>

MMRCL Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of MMRCL on mmrcl.com.

Click on careers and recruitment link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can click on apply online link available on the page.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates applying for the posts mentioned in the advertisement will be called for Personal Interview. MMRCL reserves the right to shortlist the Candidates for Personal Interview. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MMRCL.

