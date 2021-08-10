MP high court recruitment 2021: Apply for horticulturist, assistant & other post

Madhya Pradesh high court, Jabalpur has invited applications for the posts of horticulturist, junior judicial assistant and stenographer. The registration process for the Madhya Pradesh high court recruitment began on July 30, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of Madhya Pradesh high court on mphc.gov.in. The last date for submission of application forms is August 30, 2021.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 3 posts of horticulturist, 54 posts of junior judicial assistant and 4 posts of stenographer in Madhya Pradesh high court. Applications can be submitted in the online mode.

Eligibility Criteria:

For the post of horticulturist, candidates should have graduation degree in horticulture from any recognised university. Or, candidates should have graduation degree in agriculture with specialization in horticulture from any recognized university.

For the post of junior judicial assistant, candidates should have graduation degree from any recognised university. Candidates should have passed "typewriting examination in English and Hindi languages from any recognized board of shorthand and typerwriting examination or valid CPCT Score card from Madhya Pradesh Agency for promotion of information and technology (MAP-IT). Candidates should have one-year diploma in computer application from the institution recognised by the government of Madhya Pradesh.

For the post of stenographer, candidates should have graduation degree from any recognised university. Candidates should have English shorthand exam passed with speed of 80 words per minute from Board/Institution recognized by M.P. government.

For more details on eligibility criteria, check the notification released on the official website:

Madhya Pradesh high court recruitment age limit:

For the post of horticulturist, the candidate should be not below 18 years of age and not above 35 years of age.

For the post of junior judicial assistant, the candidate should be not below 18 years of age and not above 35 years of age.

For the post of stenographer, the candidate should be not below 18 years of age and not above 40 years of age.

Madhya Pradesh high court recruitment 2021: Selection Process

For the post of horticulturist, the selection of candidates will be done on the basis of a computer-based examination of 100 marks followed by mains examination of 100 marks. For the post of junior judicial assistant and stenographer, the selection of candidates will be done on the basis of a computer-based examination of 100 marks.

Madhya Pradesh high court recruitment 2021: Application Fees

For general category candidates, the application fee is ₹922.16. For reserved category candidates, the application fee is ₹722.16.