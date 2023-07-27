MP High School Teacher Admit Card 2022 released at esb.mp.gov.in, get link

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk
Jul 27, 2023 01:56 PM IST

MPPEB has released the admit card for the High School Teacher Selection Test - 2023. The exam is scheduled for August 2, 2023, to fill 8720 vacancies.

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the High School Teacher Selection Test - 2023 admit card. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the MP High School Teacher Selection Admit Card from the official website at esb.mp.gov.in.

Direct link to download the MP High School Teacher Selection Test admit card

The MP High School Teacher Selection Test 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on August 2, 2023, from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM. This recruitment drive aims to fill up 8720 vacancies.

MP High School Teacher Admit Card 2022: Know how to download

Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Test Admit Card -High School Teacher Selection Test - 2023 ”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your application number and date of birth

Your High School Teacher Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print for future reference.

