MPESB ADDET 2023 applications process to begin on June 9 at esb.mp.gov.in

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) will begin the application process for the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology Diploma Entrance Test (ADDET) 2023 on June 9. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

MPESB ADDET 2023 applications process to begin on June 9(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The deadline for the submission of the application form is June 23. Candidates will be able to make changes in their applications till June 28. The ADDET 2023 examination will be held on July 25.

Candidates have to pay ₹400 as an application fee. For the reserved category, the application fee is ₹200.

Notification here

MPESB ADDET 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official websites at esb.mp.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Online Form - Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology Diploma Entrance Test (ADDET) - 2023 Start From - 09/06/2023”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Register and proceed with the application

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit and take a print for future reference.

