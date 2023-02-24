Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / MPGCL Recruitment 2023: Apply for AE, JE and other posts, get link to apply

MPGCL Recruitment 2023: Apply for AE, JE and other posts, get link to apply

employment news
Published on Feb 24, 2023 03:57 PM IST

MPCGL has begun the application process for AE, JE and other posts.

MPGCL Recruitment 2023: Apply for AE, JE and other posts, get link to apply
ByHT Education Desk

Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company Limited, MPCGL has begun the application process for AE, JE and other posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at mppgcl.mp.gov.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is March 16.

MPGCL Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 453 posts of which 444 are regular posts and 9 are contractual posts.

MPGCL Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 1200 for the unreserved category. For SC/ST /OBC/EWS/PWD candidates of MP, the application fee is 600.

Direct link to apply

MPGCL Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at mppgcl.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Fill out the application form, Pay the fee

Upload all the required documents

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Notification here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
madhya pradesh recruitment
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP