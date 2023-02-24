MPGCL Recruitment 2023: Apply for AE, JE and other posts, get link to apply

Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company Limited, MPCGL has begun the application process for AE, JE and other posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at mppgcl.mp.gov.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is March 16.

MPGCL Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 453 posts of which 444 are regular posts and 9 are contractual posts.

MPGCL Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹1200 for the unreserved category. For SC/ST /OBC/EWS/PWD candidates of MP, the application fee is ₹600.

Direct link to apply

MPGCL Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at mppgcl.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Fill out the application form, Pay the fee

Upload all the required documents

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Notification here