MPPEB Group 2 Recruitment 2023: Registration begins today for 3500+ posts

Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board has started the registration process for MPPEB Group 2 Recruitment 2023 on January 5, 2023. The registration process begins today and will close on January 19, 2023. The last date for correction of application form is till January 24, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 3500+ posts in the organization. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply here

MPPEB Group 2 Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of MPPEB at peb.mp.gov.in.

Click on MPPEB Group 2 Recruitment 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The written examination will be conducted on March 15, 2023 in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MPPEB.

