Home / Education / Employment News / MPPEB recruitment 2022: 344 Group II, Sub-Group 3 vacancy notified

MPPEB recruitment 2022: 344 Group II, Sub-Group 3 vacancy notified

employment news
Published on Nov 14, 2022 03:20 PM IST

MPPEB has notified 344 Group II, Sub-Group 3 posts.

ByHT Education Desk

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has notified vacancies for 344 Group II, Sub-Group 3 Swachhta Nirikshak, Chemist and other equivalent direct and backlog posts. The application process will commence from November 21 and the deadline for the submission of application form is December 5. Candidates will be able to apply at peb.mp.gov.in.

Candidates can make changes in their application till November 10.

The recruitment is being conducted to fill 344 Group II, Sub-Group 3 Swachhta Nirikshak, Chemist and other equivalent direct and backlog posts.

The test will start on February 10, 2023, in two shifts from 9.00 AM to 12 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

Candidates from the unreserved category must pay an application fee of Rs. 500, while candidates from the reserved category must pay Rs. 250.

For more details visit the official website at peb.mp.gov.in.

madhya pradesh recruitment
